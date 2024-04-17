RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.18. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 10,667 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

