Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,013 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. 4,402,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

