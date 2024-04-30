Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in April

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.49.
About Fiera Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.