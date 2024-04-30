Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in April

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

