Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EMMA remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

