Short Interest in Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Grows By 16.4%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,811,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 1,555,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. Fortnox AB has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.22.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

