Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 25.1%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

