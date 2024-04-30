Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Increases By 25.1%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.
First Pacific Company Profile
