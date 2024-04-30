Short Interest in Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Grows By 19.3%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.3 days.

Forvia Price Performance

Forvia stock remained flat at $14.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 557. Forvia has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

