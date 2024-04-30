Short Interest in Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Grows By 19.3%

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.3 days.
Forvia Price Performance
Forvia stock remained flat at $14.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 557. Forvia has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.
About Forvia
