Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $735.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

