Brokers Offer Predictions for JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JAKK. TheStreet lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 83,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,837. The stock has a market cap of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 430.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 334,768 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 153,505 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 533.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.