FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading 2.3% Higher

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.74). 1,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.68).

FIH group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.52.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

