Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

