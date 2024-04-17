Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.66.
About Gladstone Commercial
