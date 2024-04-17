Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.49%. The company had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

HA stock remained flat at $13.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 514,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,242. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.