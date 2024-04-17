Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.25

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €71.25 ($75.80) and traded as high as €72.92 ($77.57). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €71.86 ($76.45), with a volume of 357,066 shares trading hands.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.28.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
