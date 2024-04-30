Sequent Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.67. 707,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,042. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

