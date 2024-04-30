Beck Bode LLC Purchases Shares of 96,522 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 96,522 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 461,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,327. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.