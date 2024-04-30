Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,806 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,806 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

