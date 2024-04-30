Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.46. 1,735,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,091. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

