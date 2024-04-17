iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 126,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 248,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,465,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.04. 7,617,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,659. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.80. The company has a market capitalization of $430.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

