Merus Labs International Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:MSL)

Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus Labs International in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus Labs International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Merus Labs International alerts:

Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MSLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05).

Merus Labs International Stock Performance

About Merus Labs International

Merus Labs International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Labs International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus Labs International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.