Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.39. 214,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11,338% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Orbital Tracking Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.27.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

