Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Alphabet stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,398,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

