Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Issued By Zacks Research

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $145.74. 3,065,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,067. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,909,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,145,000 after buying an additional 845,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,723,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,902,000 after buying an additional 721,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

