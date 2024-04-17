Request (REQ) One Day Volume Reaches $2.92 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $122.17 million and $2.92 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011294 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,541.33 or 0.99965677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010802 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12657165 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,984,697.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

