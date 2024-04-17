River Road Asset Management LLC Has $36.08 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88,099 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $36,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,899. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $403.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

