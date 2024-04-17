Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Declines By 9.4%

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

