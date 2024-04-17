Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.93 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.93 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00055578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,579,965,698 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

