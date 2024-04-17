Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust makes up 1.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 318,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.