Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.68

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 54471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

