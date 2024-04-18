BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $318.50

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.96). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 1,038 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 318.50.
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.
