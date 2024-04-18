Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) rose 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.65 and last traded at $143.54. Approximately 1,338,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,658,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.77.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

