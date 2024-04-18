Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells 23,124 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $175,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,231,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,396.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $275,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $246,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 2,860,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,345. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.76. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.