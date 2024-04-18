Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. 18,386,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,679,008. The company has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.