Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.41

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.41 and traded as low as $42.73. Puma shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Puma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Puma

Puma Stock Performance

Puma Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22.

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.