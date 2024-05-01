4,050 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,072,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.