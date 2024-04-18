Readystate Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.66. 357,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,844. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.