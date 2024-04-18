Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,300. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

