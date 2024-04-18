Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
