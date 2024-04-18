The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Nigel J. Murtagh Sells 10,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.92. 8,207,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,756,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

