Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) CEO Paul J. Travers Buys 7,500 Shares

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Travers acquired 7,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $10,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,845,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vuzix Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vuzix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vuzix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vuzix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

