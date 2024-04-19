Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.42 and traded as high as C$5.27. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 3,146,082 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.00.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.43.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5260059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

