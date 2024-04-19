EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as high as C$4.84. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 4,323 shares changing hands.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market cap of C$269.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.22.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of C$3.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

