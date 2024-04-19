Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.46

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $5.30. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 248,185 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBYI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

