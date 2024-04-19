AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, May 1st (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, May 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 1st.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PPI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.