Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $131.97 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $8.22 or 0.00012859 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $131.97 million and approximately $482,746.56 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,960.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.42 or 0.00747983 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00103175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.08763576 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $619,581.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

