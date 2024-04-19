Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $54.55 million and $3.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00034886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,758,295 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

