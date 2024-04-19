Bitcoin Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $64,106.00 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,262.07 billion and approximately $48.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.22 or 0.00752216 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00103025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,687,268 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.