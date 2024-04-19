CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading Up 13.7%

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) was up 13.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.60 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.76). Approximately 1,290,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,184,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.54).

CAB Payments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £348.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1,382.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.54.

About CAB Payments

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

