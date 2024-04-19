Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 8,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and related medical devices for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and diagnosis of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX300-CDx for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; and TLX300 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment and diagnosis of soft tissue sarcoma.

