Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 131.90 ($1.64). 14,661,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average session volume of 2,494,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.64).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC raised Shaftesbury Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.85) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.94. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 88,888 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £110,221.12 ($137,210.41). Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

