Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) Trading Down 1.5%

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$148.00 and last traded at C$148.00. 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.26.

Redcare Pharmacy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.84.

About Redcare Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redcare Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcare Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.